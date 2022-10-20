CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Business » TV18 Broadcast's Q2 Results: Consolidated Net Sales Jump 12.66% Y-o-Y To Rs 1,473.43 Crore
1-MIN READ

TV18 Broadcast's Q2 Results: Consolidated Net Sales Jump 12.66% Y-o-Y To Rs 1,473.43 Crore

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 11:31 IST

New Delhi, India

TV18 Broadcast's Ebitda stood at Rs 50.64 crore in the second quarter of 2022-23, a decline of 80.13 per cent YoY.

TV18 Broadcast's Ebitda stood at Rs 50.64 crore in the second quarter of 2022-23, a decline of 80.13 per cent YoY.

TV18 Broadcast's earnings per share decreases to Rs 0.03 in the September 2022 quarter, from Rs 0.82 a year ago

TV18 Broadcast has reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1,473.43 crore in the September 2022 quarter, a 12.66 per cent jump as compared with Rs 1,307.90 crore in the year-ago period. Its quarterly net profit declined 95.96 per cent YoY to Rs 5.69 crore, compared with Rs 140.86 crore a year ago.

Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 50.64 crore in the second quarter of 2022-23, a decline of 80.13 per cent from Rs 254.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

TV18 Broadcast’s earnings per share (EPS) decreased to Rs 0.03 in the September 2022 quarter, from Rs 0.82 a year ago.

On a standalone basis, TV18 Broadcast’s net sales stood at Rs 297.67 crore in the September 2022 quarter, a fall of 0.96 per cent from Rs 300.57 crore a year ago. Quarterly net loss stood at Rs 12.47 crore in Q2FY23, down 139.68 per cent from Rs 31.43 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its Ebitda stood at Rs 4.14 crore, a 93.38 per cent decline from Rs 62.52 crore a year ago.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 20, 2022, 11:31 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 11:31 IST