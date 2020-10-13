Twilio, Dillard's Rise; PG&E, Occidental Petroleum Fall
- Last Updated: October 13, 2020, 2:09 AM IST
NEW YORK: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
Twilio Inc., up $23.48 to $329.72.
The tech company will buy customer data start-up Segment for $3.2 billion as demand for cloud computing surges.
Amazon.com Inc., up $156.28 to $3,442.93.
The giant retailer is holding its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday and Wednesday.
LivaNova Plc, up $6.79 to $56.85.
A shareholder of the medical technology company, PrimeStone Capital, urged the company to make several changes to boost its stock price.
Apple Inc., up $7.45 to $124.42.
The tech giant is expected to announced a new lineup of iPhones on Tuesday.
PG&E Corp., down 31 cents to $10.45.
The utility said investigators looking into what caused a wildfire in Northern California have taken possession of some of its equipment.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 1 cent to $10.81.
Energy companies lagged the market as the price of crude oil fell.
JPMorgan Chase Inc., up $1.24 to $102.44.
The nation’s largest bank by assets releases its third-quarter results Tuesday as the earnings reporting season gets underway.
Dillards Inc., up $11.37 to $53.45.
A top investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway disclosed hed bought a nearly 6% stake in the money-losing Arkansas-based retailer.
