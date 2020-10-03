News18 Logo

Twilio, Nu Skin Rise; Exxon, SMART Global Fall

Twilio, Nu Skin Rise; Exxon, SMART Global Fall

Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

NEW YORK: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Devon Energy Corp., up 50 cents to $9.60

The energy company completed the sale of its assets in the Barnett Shale to Banpu Kalnin Ventures.

Twilio Inc., up $33.40 to $290.36

The cloud-based software company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter revenue update.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $4.38 to $78.30

The video game maker delayed the release of its latest World of Warcraft game.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., up $4.92 to $56.10

The personal care products company expects third-quarter revenue to exceed its previous forecast.

Lennar Corp., up 93 cents to $83.86

The homebuilder doubled its annual dividend to $1 per share.

SMART Global Holdings Inc., down $3.41 to $24.89

The technology company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 15 cents to $32.98

Slumping oil prices weighed down the energy company and many others in the sector.

Invesco Ltd., up 60 cents to $11.85

Trian Fund Management LP took a big stake in the investment firm, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  First Published: October 3, 2020, 2:00 AM IST
