Twitter CEO Defends Trump Ban, Warns Of Dangerous Precedent

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence with a Twitter thread defending his companys ban of President Donald Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.

The ban, he said, revealed Twitters failure to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the global public conversation.

But the Twitter co-founder had little specific to say about how Twitter or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future.

