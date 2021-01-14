Next Story
Twitter CEO Defends Trump Ban, Warns Of Dangerous Precedent
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence with a Twitter thread defending his companys ban of President Donald Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.
- Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence with a Twitter thread defending his companys ban of President Donald Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.
The ban, he said, revealed Twitters failure to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the global public conversation.
But the Twitter co-founder had little specific to say about how Twitter or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future.
