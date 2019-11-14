Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Two More Arrested Over UP Power Corporation's Rs 2,600-crore PF Investment in Scam-hit DHFL

The arrests came after an FIR was lodged at the Hazratganj police station on November 2 against Praveen Kumar Gupta and Sudhanshu Dwivedi.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two More Arrested Over UP Power Corporation's Rs 2,600-crore PF Investment in Scam-hit DHFL
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested two more people in connection with the UP power corporation's Rs 2,600-crore PF investment in scam-hit DHFL, taking the total number of arrests to five, a senior official said.

"Abhinav Gupta and his friend Ashish Chowdhury have been arrested in the case," R P Singh, Director General of EOW, told PTI here.

Three people were arrested earlier in connection with this case.

The arrests came after an FIR was lodged at the Hazratganj police station here on November 2 against Praveen Kumar Gupta, former secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees' Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, the then director of finance of the UPPCL.

Both Gupta and Dwivedi were arrested on the same day. Abhinav is son of Praveen Kumar Gupta, and sources said he played a key role in transferring the PF money to housing finance firm DHFL.

On November 5, former managing director of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, A P Mishra, was arrested in the case which has triggered a war of words between UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma and the opposition, especially the Congress.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,872.10 +31.65 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
Yes Bank 68.75 0.81
SBI 306.00 -0.26
Reliance 1,462.75 -0.65
Indiabulls Hsg 211.35 -3.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Narayana Hruda 304.85 1.08
Cipla 451.50 0.73
Yes Bank 68.75 0.73
Indiabulls Hsg 211.20 -3.25
Cholamandalam 309.15 3.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
IOC 136.85 2.24
Infosys 705.30 2.02
Bajaj Finance 4,210.55 1.59
HDFC Bank 1,273.90 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.75 2.67
Infosys 705.35 2.04
Bajaj Finance 4,211.95 1.65
Maruti Suzuki 7,247.10 1.28
HDFC Bank 1,273.70 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 208.65 -4.38
Vedanta 144.00 -2.96
Zee Entertain 282.00 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,375.10 -2.76
UltraTechCement 4,003.40 -2.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 143.95 -2.90
IndusInd Bank 1,374.40 -2.79
Coal India 202.25 -2.39
Tata Motors 167.00 -2.11
Bharti Airtel 362.65 -1.59
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram