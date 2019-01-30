English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Top Members of Statistics Commission Quit as Govt 'Delays' Report on Post-Demonetisation Job Losses
NSSO acting chairperson PC Mohanan, who quit along with JV Meenakshi, says the Annual Survey on Employment and Unemployment has not been made public for two months.
File photo of Congress workers protesting against demonetisation. (PTI)
New Delhi: Two independent members of the National Statistical Commission, P C Mohanan and J V Meenakshi, have resigned over disagreement with the government on certain issues.
Mohanan was also the acting chairperson. With the two members quitting, the NSC now has only two members — Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
"I have resigned from NSC. We thought that the commission is not very effective now a days and we also thought that we are not able to discharge the commission's responsibility," Mohanan told PTI.
The Indian Express reported that the two quit in protest against the withholding of the NSSO's (National Sample Survey Organisation) first Annual Survey on Employment and Unemployment for the year 2017-18. This report, the first by NSSO in this government, was expected to reflect job losses in the wake of demonetisation, it stated.
Both members tendered their resignation on January 28, 2019, an official said. The NSC, under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is to have seven members, as per its website. Already, three posts were vacant.
The newspaper report quoted Mohanan as saying: "The normal convention is that NSSO presents the findings to the Commission, and once approved, the report is released within the next few days. We approved the NSSO survey on employment/unemployment in December beginning. But the report has not been made public for almost two months."
"Over a period, it was noticed the government does not take the NSC seriously," Mohanan added. "NSC was kept out while key decisions were taken. We were unable to effectively discharge our duties."
The tenure of Mohanan and Meenakshi was to end in June 2020. They joined as members in June 2017.
In November last year, the NITI Aayog had come under fire for announcing the revised GDP data of the UPA years. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Chief Statistician Srivastava had announced the back-series data by the government.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Mohanan was also the acting chairperson. With the two members quitting, the NSC now has only two members — Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
"I have resigned from NSC. We thought that the commission is not very effective now a days and we also thought that we are not able to discharge the commission's responsibility," Mohanan told PTI.
The Indian Express reported that the two quit in protest against the withholding of the NSSO's (National Sample Survey Organisation) first Annual Survey on Employment and Unemployment for the year 2017-18. This report, the first by NSSO in this government, was expected to reflect job losses in the wake of demonetisation, it stated.
Both members tendered their resignation on January 28, 2019, an official said. The NSC, under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is to have seven members, as per its website. Already, three posts were vacant.
The newspaper report quoted Mohanan as saying: "The normal convention is that NSSO presents the findings to the Commission, and once approved, the report is released within the next few days. We approved the NSSO survey on employment/unemployment in December beginning. But the report has not been made public for almost two months."
"Over a period, it was noticed the government does not take the NSC seriously," Mohanan added. "NSC was kept out while key decisions were taken. We were unable to effectively discharge our duties."
The tenure of Mohanan and Meenakshi was to end in June 2020. They joined as members in June 2017.
In November last year, the NITI Aayog had come under fire for announcing the revised GDP data of the UPA years. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Chief Statistician Srivastava had announced the back-series data by the government.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|689.00
|4.28
|Yes Bank
|201.35
|-0.76
|ICICI Bank
|360.10
|3.82
|Dewan Housing
|161.75
|-4.68
|Bajaj Finance
|2,595.00
|3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|689.55
|4.35
|Dewan Housing
|161.75
|-4.88
|Yes Bank
|201.50
|-0.54
|Bajaj Finance
|2,595.00
|3.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|674.00
|-3.60
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|689.00
|4.28
|ICICI Bank
|360.10
|3.82
|Bajaj Finance
|2,595.00
|3.16
|Tata Steel
|456.90
|2.95
|HCL Tech
|1,014.75
|2.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|689.55
|4.35
|ICICI Bank
|359.80
|3.72
|Bajaj Finance
|2,595.00
|3.31
|Tata Steel
|457.25
|2.81
|HCL Tech
|1,014.80
|2.70
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|673.10
|-3.65
|JSW Steel
|263.20
|-2.86
|Adani Ports
|340.65
|-2.46
|HDFC
|1,871.85
|-2.62
|HPCL
|230.50
|-2.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,872.00
|-2.44
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,232.75
|-1.45
|ONGC
|139.45
|-1.24
|HDFC Bank
|2,032.45
|-1.25
|TCS
|1,963.25
|-1.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
- Apple Will Reduce iPhone Prices in Some Countries, as iPhone Sales Revenue Fell 15 Percent in Q1 2019
- Four More Shots Please! Review: A Mess that Struggles to Find its Central Theme
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- After ISIS Destroyed Ancient Treasures, Mosul Museum Reopens with Modern Collection
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results