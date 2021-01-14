Next Story
U.S. Asks Tesla To Recall 158,000 Vehicles For Touchscreen Failures
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday asked Tesla Inc to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: January 14, 2021, 04:46 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
WASHINGTON: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday asked Tesla Inc to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working.
The auto safety agency made the unusual request in a formal letter to Tesla Wednesday after upgrading a safety probe in November. The NHTSA said the issue could result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up as well as the Autopilot driver assistance system.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor