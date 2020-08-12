U.S. crude stockpiles fall more than expected in latest week - EIA

NEW YORK U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels in the last week to 514.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 21,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.4 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 0.7 million barrels in the week to 247.08 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 million-barrel drop.?

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.3 million barrels in the week to 177.66 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 713,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

