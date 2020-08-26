BUSINESS

U.S. 'dismayed' By HSBC's Reported Actions Over Hong Kong Accounts - Statement

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States was “dismayed” by British bank HSBC’s reported actions toward certain Hong Kong-related accounts, including those linked to pro-democracy publisher Next Media, and said China was “bullying” the United Kingdom.

Pompeo, in a statement, cited reports of Hong Kong-based executives at Next Media being unable from accessing their HSBC bank accounts and said the bank was “maintaining accounts for individuals who have been sanctioned for denying freedom for Hong Kongers, while shutting accounts for those seeking freedom.”

  • First Published: August 26, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
