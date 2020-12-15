News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»U.S. Manufacturing Production Beats Expectations
1-MIN READ

U.S. Manufacturing Production Beats Expectations

U.S. Manufacturing Production Beats Expectations

U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in November, boosted by motor vehicle production, but momentum could slow in the months ahead as a fresh outbreak of COVID19 infections keep workers at home and temporarily shut down factories.

WASHINGTON: U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in November, boosted by motor vehicle production, but momentum could slow in the months ahead as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 infections keep workers at home and temporarily shut down factories.

Manufacturing output rose 0.8% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Data for October was revised up to show production at factories increasing 1.1% instead of 1.0% as previously reported. Factory production remains below its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output rising 0.3% in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...