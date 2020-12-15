U.S. Manufacturing Production Beats Expectations

WASHINGTON: U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in November, boosted by motor vehicle production, but momentum could slow in the months ahead as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 infections keep workers at home and temporarily shut down factories.

Manufacturing output rose 0.8% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Data for October was revised up to show production at factories increasing 1.1% instead of 1.0% as previously reported. Factory production remains below its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output rising 0.3% in November.

