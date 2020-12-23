News18 Logo

News18» News»Business»U.S. Should Rescind Boeing 737 MAX Approval, Crash Victim Families Say In Letter
1-MIN READ

U.S. regulators should rescind approval for the Boeing Co 737 MAX to fly again following a Senate Commerce Committee report released last week, families of crash victims said in a letter to the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

CHICAGO: U.S. regulators should rescind approval for the Boeing Co 737 MAX to fly again following a Senate Commerce Committee report released last week, families of crash victims said in a letter to the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Asked for comment, the FAA said it had worked closely with other international regulators to conduct “a thorough and deliberate review” of the 737 MAX after the aircraft suffered two fatal crashes.

“We are confident that the safety issues that played a role in the tragic accidents involving Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 have been addressed through the design changes required and independently approved by the FAA and its partners,” a spokesman said.

  First Published:
