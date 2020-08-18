BUSINESS

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says any deal for TikTok will protect U.S. data

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Tuesday declined comment about a report that Oracle Corp had entered the bidding for TikTok, but said any deal to acquire the Chineseowned short video app would protect U.S. data.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
“We’re looking at all the different issues and I can assure that any deal that gets approved will make sure that American data is protected and that this becomes a U.S.-based company,” Mnuchin said on CNBC television when asked about the Financial Times report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 18, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
