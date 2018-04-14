GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uber Apologises to Brazilians for 2016 Massive Data Breach

In an email to the users, the ride-sharing company admitted that their names, emails and cellphone numbers had been seized by hackers in the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANS

Updated:April 14, 2018, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uber Apologises to Brazilians for 2016 Massive Data Breach
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Rio de Janeiro: Uber on Friday apologised to its 156,000 users in Brazil, whose personal information was leaked in a major data breach in 2016.

In an email to the users, the ride-sharing company admitted that their names, emails and cellphone numbers had been seized by hackers in the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, it added that the specialists hired to investigate the data breach had found no evidence that records of journeys, credit card numbers, bank accounts or birth dates had been seized. It also said it had not found any fraud or illicit use of the data.

Uber was accused of having paid the hackers to hide the lapse for over a year. The company paid hackers $100,000 to destroy the stolen data of 57 million users worldwide.

The Brazilian users were notified only after an agreement was signed between Uber and the Brazilian Attorney-General's personal data protection office.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,192.65 +91.52 ( +0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,480.60 +21.95 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,153.30 +14.05 +0.45
Infosys 1,171.45 +8.85 +0.76
SBI 250.95 -2.85 -1.12
Reliance 938.85 +10.15 +1.09
ICICI Bank 288.25 +1.50 +0.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram City 2,182.70 -22.60 -1.02
HDFC 1,840.60 +12.20 +0.67
RBL Bank 501.40 +2.55 +0.51
Reliance 938.85 +11.30 +1.22
Ashok Leyland 149.45 +4.55 +3.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 383.10 +10.75 +2.89
Tech Mahindra 671.55 +18.75 +2.87
Wipro 294.15 +7.30 +2.54
Indiabulls Hsg 1,344.80 +29.45 +2.24
Hindalco 237.80 +5.20 +2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 381.95 +9.90 +2.66
Wipro 293.35 +6.55 +2.28
Coal India 285.35 +4.40 +1.57
Kotak Mahindra 1,148.50 +17.15 +1.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,087.00 +28.20 +1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 405.40 -13.25 -3.16
Bajaj Finserv 5,316.80 -103.95 -1.92
HCL Tech 991.25 -18.80 -1.86
IOC 165.35 -2.90 -1.72
Axis Bank 542.55 -6.20 -1.13
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 251.20 -3.10 -1.22
Axis Bank 541.90 -6.40 -1.17
Yes Bank 309.40 -2.05 -0.66
Maruti Suzuki 9,138.45 -59.85 -0.65
Bharti Airtel 377.80 -2.30 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India

Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India

Recommended For You