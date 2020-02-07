Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Business
1-min read

Uber Loses USD 1.1 Billion Investing in Food Delivery, Driverless Cars

Uber Eats business lost $461 million in the quarter before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, down 66% from the same time last year.

Associated Press

Updated:February 7, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Uber Partners With DMRC For Kiosks in 50 Stations by H1 2019
Representational image (Image: Reuters)

New York: Uber continued to lose money as it builds up its food delivery business and develops technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly tripled as the company picked up more passengers around the world.

The ride-hailing giant lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24% more than the same time last year. The loss amounted to 64 cents per share, which was slightly better than what analysts were expecting. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Uber would lose $1.18 billion, or 67 cents per share, during the quarter.

Uber brought in $4.1 billion in revenue, up 37% from a year ago. Its revenue grew around the world, although the biggest gain was in the U.S. and Canada, where Uber pulled in 41% more than last year.

But its Eats business lost $461 million in the quarter before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, down 66% from the same time last year as Uber put money into growing the business in a highly competitive food delivery market.

"2019 was a transformational year for Uber and I'm gratified by our progress, steadily delivering against the commitments we've made to our shareholders on our path to profitability, said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, in a statement. We recognize that the era of growth at all costs is over. In a world where investors increasingly demand not just growth, but profitable growth, we are well positioned to win through continuous innovation, excellent execution, and the unrivaled scale of our global platform.

In Uber's last earnings call, Khosrowshahi said the company's goal was to turn a full-year profit in 2021.

The fourth quarter was marked by painful disclosures at Uber.

In December, the company released a long-awaited report, in which its riders reported more than 3,000 sexual assaults during 2018.

The same month, Uber agreed to pay $4.4 million to end a federal sexual harassment probe about its internal corporate culture. But those announcements did not take a toll on the stock, which has been inching up over the past two months.

Uber's stock cratered after its IPO, falling 42% to a low of $25.99 in November. But it recovered some ground over the last month, reaching $37 on Thursday, about 18% below its IPO price.

Its losses in the fourth quarter included $243 million in stock-based compensation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 538.30 -0.62
HDFC 2,431.90 -0.15
Indiabulls Hsg 322.15 0.99
Lupin 700.40 -2.79
SBI 323.10 0.34
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 114.70 2.41
Hero Motocorp 2,449.50 1.56
UltraTechCement 4,535.00 1.52
Titan Company 1,271.40 1.01
HCL Tech 604.60 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 189.75 -1.68
Tata Motors 176.00 -1.59
IndusInd Bank 1,317.55 -1.27
Reliance 1,439.15 -1.27
Larsen 1,301.10 -1.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram