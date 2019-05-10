Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uber Makes Rocky Stock Market Debut, Shares Tumble 9% After Opening

The stock's opening at $42 (Rs 2,940) undermined Uber's strategy to price its oversubscribed IPO conservatively at $45 (around Rs 3,150) per share to avoid a repeat of rival Lyft Inc's stock market struggles following a strong debut in March.

Reuters

Updated:May 10, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uber Makes Rocky Stock Market Debut, Shares Tumble 9% After Opening
Traders gather at the post where Uber Technologies Inc. holds its IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Friday. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New York: Uber Technologies Inc's shares fell nearly 9% in their debut on Friday, marking a rocky start to one of the most high-profile US initial public offerings since Facebook Inc's seven years ago.

The stock's opening at $42 (Rs 2,940) undermined Uber's strategy to price its oversubscribed IPO conservatively at $45 (around Rs 3,150) per share to avoid a repeat of rival Lyft Inc's stock market struggles following a strong debut in March.

The lacklustre market response comes against the backdrop of a spike in trade tensions between the US and China and increased investor skepticism about the company's ability to turn profitable soon enough.

The IPO marks a landmark moment for the decade-old company, which was started after its founders struggled to find a cab on a snowy night and grown into the world's largest ride-hailing company, making more than 10 billion trips.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi, a team of Uber officials were on the NYSE trading floor to mark the start of the day's trading. Co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, who resigned in 2017 under pressure from investors, was also on seen on the trading floor.

The company's road to IPO was marred by several hurdles including increased regulations in several countries and fights with its drivers over wages.

Uber has said that it has the potential to grow not just in the cab hailing business, but also as a "superapp" to provide a variety of logistic services, such as grocery and food delivery, organising freight transportation, and even financial services, much like Grab, its Southeast Asian counterpart.

As a private company, Uber has raised more than $15 billion from investors to fuel its growth and expansion into food delivery and freight hauling, with little regard for turning a profit. Uber reported a loss of $3.03 billion in 2018 from operations.

But as a public company, it will have to deal with quarterly earnings reports and demands from shareholders to plot a path to profitability.

The company weathered controversies including the unearthing of a culture of sexism and bullying at Uber to a U.S. Department of Justice federal investigation, which culminated in the resignation of Kalanick.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,462.99 -95.92 ( -0.26%)

NIFTY 50

11,278.90 -22.90 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.05 2.92
Tata Steel 486.80 -6.23
Reliance 1,251.15 -0.42
Yes Bank 163.85 -3.79
Voltas 580.05 1.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,250.50 -0.37
Tata Steel 487.30 -6.10
SBI 308.05 2.94
Yes Bank 164.00 -3.70
Maruti Suzuki 6,624.25 -0.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 371.20 3.72
SBI 308.05 2.92
Bharti Airtel 324.10 2.74
Titan Company 1,132.10 2.50
Indiabulls Hsg 698.05 2.41
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.05 2.94
Bharti Airtel 322.30 2.09
ICICI Bank 384.80 0.88
HDFC 1,931.15 0.81
M&M 629.35 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 486.80 -6.23
HCL Tech 1,086.65 -4.39
Yes Bank 163.85 -3.79
IndusInd Bank 1,439.90 -2.48
IOC 147.60 -1.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 487.30 -6.10
HCL Tech 1,086.05 -4.07
Yes Bank 164.00 -3.70
IndusInd Bank 1,440.60 -2.44
ONGC 166.35 -1.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram