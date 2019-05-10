English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uber Makes Rocky Stock Market Debut, Shares Tumble 9% After Opening
The stock's opening at $42 (Rs 2,940) undermined Uber's strategy to price its oversubscribed IPO conservatively at $45 (around Rs 3,150) per share to avoid a repeat of rival Lyft Inc's stock market struggles following a strong debut in March.
Traders gather at the post where Uber Technologies Inc. holds its IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Friday. (Image: Reuters)
New York: Uber Technologies Inc's shares fell nearly 9% in their debut on Friday, marking a rocky start to one of the most high-profile US initial public offerings since Facebook Inc's seven years ago.
