GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uber and Ola Drivers Threaten Indefinite Strike in Big Cities from Next Week

The strike is expected to be observed in key cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune among other cities.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2018, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uber and Ola Drivers Threaten Indefinite Strike in Big Cities from Next Week
Representative image
Mumbai: Drivers of cab aggregators Uber and Ola have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from the midnight of March 18.

The strike is expected to be observed in key cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune among other cities.

"Ola and Uber had given big assurances to the drivers, but today they are unable to cover their costs. They have invested Rs 5-7 lakh, and were expecting to make Rs 1.5 lakh a month but are unable to even make half of this, owing to the mismanagement by these companies," Sanjay Naik of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena, who is organising the strike, told PTI on Friday.

Naik further alleged that these taxi-hailing companies are giving first priority to company-owned cars rather than driver-owned vehicles, causing a slump in their business.

While taxi-hailing companies offered loan-guarantee letters to drivers through the Mudra scheme and that too without any verification, they are defaulting on repayment now as their costs are not covered, he claimed.

In Mumbai alone, there are over 45,000 cabs on these aggregators but due to the slump in business, there has been a fall of 20 per cent in the number of cabs running on these platforms in the city.

"If our demands are not met, we will go on an indefinite strike," he said, adding the drivers had approached MNS leader Raj Thackeray to intervene in the matter.

Other unions of Ola and Uber are also in support of the strike, Naik said.

"The transport department should take strict action as these taxi-hailing companies are violating permit conditions, and also encroaching on the taxi-rickshaw business. It is good they are going on strike," Al Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen's Union said.

While Ola declined to comment, an Uber spokesperson said termed the strike call as a speculative.

 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,917.94 +610.80 ( +1.83%)

Nifty 50

10,421.40 +194.55 ( +1.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,791.40 -38.60 -2.11
Reliance 900.05 -11.75 -1.29
Infosys 1,171.90 -10.60 -0.90
TCS 2,825.70 -44.00 -1.53
ICICI Bank 298.10 -3.35 -1.11
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HEG 3,144.65 +124.95 +4.14
Maithan Alloys 885.00 +30.45 +3.56
Guj Heavy Chem 277.15 +7.75 +2.88
Larsen 1,267.60 -27.45 -2.12
Godrej Prop 742.00 -11.20 -1.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 967.60 +8.45 +0.88
M&M 740.75 +5.90 +0.80
Wipro 295.75 +2.35 +0.80
Tech Mahindra 634.70 +2.85 +0.45
Yes Bank 312.90 +1.05 +0.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 741.55 +6.50 +0.88
Wipro 295.75 +2.50 +0.85
HUL 1,304.00 +6.60 +0.51
Yes Bank 312.90 +0.50 +0.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 278.20 -17.30 -5.85
UltraTechCement 4,026.30 -163.10 -3.89
IOC 184.75 -7.30 -3.80
Tata Motors 339.75 -13.35 -3.78
Asian Paints 1,122.75 -38.05 -3.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 340.10 -12.95 -3.67
Tata Motors (D) 190.00 -6.30 -3.21
Asian Paints 1,125.05 -35.90 -3.09
Adani Ports 371.05 -11.05 -2.89
Hero Motocorp 3,546.05 -97.15 -2.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES