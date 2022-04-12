Uber Rides to Cost More in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata due to Fuel Price Hike; Know New Rates

Uber rides to cost more: Ride-hailing service Uber India has raised trip fares by 12 per cent in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) amid a recent spike in fuel rates. The fare hike in Delhi comes days after it increased cab fares by 12 per cent in Kolkata and 15 per cent in Mumbai citing the same reasons. Meanwhile, Uber and Ola drivers in Bengaluru. Hyderabad and other cities have opted for a “no-AC policy” ever since fuel prices went up. It was reported that drivers demanded extra cash from passengers for switching on the AC.

“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12 per cent," said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

“Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," Bhushan added.

The decision comes in the wake of a series of protests by different associations of cab, taxi and auto drivers over the increase in the CNG prices in Delhi-NCR since March, the CNG price in the national capital has increased by Rs.12.48 per kg and stands at Rs 69.11.

Hundreds of auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat on Monday demanding subsidy on CNG. They threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand was not met. The protest was held under the aegis of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh.

Many auto-rickshaw, taxis and cabs were seen plying on city roads despite the protest call. Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajendra Soni said the “unprecedented” hike in the rate of CNG has broken the backbone of auto and cab drivers.

On April 7, CNG rates in the national capital were hiked for the tenth time in a month. In Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG is sold at Rs 71.67 per kg and Rs 77.44 per kg in Gurugram and some other cities adjoining Delhi.

Gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb. The rates have gone up after the government more than doubled the price of natural gas to $6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1. Natural gas, when compressed, becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the sixth consecutive day across metro cities after being hiked 14 times in 21 days. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while diesel is sold at Rs 96.67 per litre. The rates have gone up by Rs 10 per litre after 14 rate revisions.

