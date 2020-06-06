Uday Kotak Says Choice of Buying or Boycotting Chinese Goods Rests with Individuals

Banker Uday Kotak on Saturday said the choice to buy Chinese goods or boycott them rests with individuals and their choice cannot be interfered with.

"The choice to buy Chinese goods or not is the choice of a free Indian; the choice to fully make that call with his view of the product and what is right for him,” he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Adding that the choices of individuals cannot be interfered with, he said, “I do not believe that the government is asking or forcing people not to buy from China.”

A mega online poll earlier conducted across 13 languages and involving all Network18 digital and social news platforms revealed that most 91% of the respondents were in favour of a boycott of Chinese products.

72% of the respondents said they will not buy anything Chinese if they can; 23% are willing to cut down on purchases of Chinese goods. Only 4% say they would still want to buy Chinese products.

The poll, with 21 questions, received 31,000 responses in total and was carried out for four days.