UIDAI Adds 79 Lakh Children to Bal Aadhaar Cover from April to July 2022; Check Details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enrolled over 79 lakh children for the Bal Aadhaar initiative during the first four months (April – July) of the current financial year, FY 23. Bal Aadhaar, also known as Blue Aadhaar, was introduced by UIDAI in 2018 for children in the age group of 0 to 5 years. It contains a 12-digit unique identification number that becomes invalid once the child crosses 5 years of age.

While 2.64 crore children in the 0-5 age group had Bal Aadhaar at the end of the financial year 2022, the number has increased to 3.43 crore by the end of July 2022.

The Bal Aadhaar enrolment has already covered over 70 percent of children in the target group in states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. The enrolment in the initiative has also done exceedingly well in several other states and UTs including Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep, said a Press Information Bureau release.

Collection of data for usual Aadhaar cards includes biometrics (fingerprints and iris) to establish uniqueness based on de-duplication of these biometrics. However, for enrolment in Bal Aadhaar, these biometrics are not collected. The enrolment is carried out based on the facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent/guardian (having a valid Aadhaar). Additionally, a proof of relationship document (preferably a birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar.

The Bal Aadhaar is issued in blue to have a clear distinction from the usual Aadhaar cards. Once it expires, the child is required to furnish their biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU). The MBU process goes through a de-duplication process. After completion of this process, the child is issued a normal Aadhaar without the change in the Aadhaar number.

Presently, the overall Aadhaar saturation is 94 percent whereas the saturation among adults is nearly 100 percent.

Meanwhile, UIDAI has made the Aadhaar number or enrolment slip mandatory for availing of government subsidies and benefits.

In an August 11 circular to all central ministries and state governments, UIDAI said that over 99 percent of adults in the country had been issued an Aadhaar number already. However, people yet to be issued an Aadhaar number may use Aadhaar Enrolment Identification (EID) number/slip to use the government benefits and subsidies.

