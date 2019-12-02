Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO Opens for Subscription Today: All You Need to Know

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has launched the IPO at a price band of Rs 36-37 per equity share, a premium of Rs 26-27 over its face value of Rs 10 each.

Updated:December 2, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO Opens for Subscription Today: All You Need to Know
Representative image (Reuters)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription from December 2 till December 4, 2019. The lender, which is a subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, is aiming to raise Rs 750 crore through this public issue. If you are planning to invest your money in the IPO, here are some key details you should know:

— Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has launched the IPO at a price band of Rs 36-37 per equity share, a premium of Rs 26-27 over its face value of Rs 10 each.

— Investors need to put in bids for a minimum 400 equity shares, and in multiples of 400 thereafter.

— The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 750 crore.

— The issue includes a reservation of Rs 75 crore worth of shares for subscription by eligible shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services. They will be getting shares at a discount of Rs 2 apiece.

— Ujjivan Small Finance Bank proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards augmenting its tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements. The proceeds will also be used towards meeting the expenses in relation to the issue.

— The bank has already garnered Rs 303.75 crore from anchor investorsincluding marquee names like the Government of Singapore, Goldman Sachs India, HDFC Life Insurance Company etc.,

— Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are book running lead managers to the issue. Shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

— About the bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers all banking products with main focus on lending to micro banking segment. As of September 30 2019, its operations were spread across 24 states and union territories with 552 banking outlets and 441 ATMs.

— Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s long-term bank facilities have been rated A+ stable by CARE Ratings, its certificate of deposits have been rated A1+ by CRISIL.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,060.40 +4.35 ( +0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,592.75 2.68
Bharti Airtel 475.00 7.36
Yes Bank 68.10 -0.29
Indiabulls Hsg 291.75 0.43
Vodafone Idea 8.40 22.63
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.05 -0.37
Indiabulls Hsg 291.80 0.50
Bajaj Finance 3,938.10 -3.32
Kotak Mahindra 1,619.35 0.31
Reliance 1,593.00 2.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 475.00 7.36
Grasim 815.90 3.67
Reliance 1,592.75 2.68
Bharti Infratel 283.30 2.53
Zee Entertain 297.90 1.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 475.00 7.39
Reliance 1,593.00 2.71
HUL 2,050.00 0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,576.35 0.46
Tata Motors 161.90 0.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,939.00 -3.32
Tech Mahindra 741.65 -2.60
Eicher Motors 22,301.10 -2.54
Bajaj Finserv 8,925.95 -2.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,858.10 -1.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,938.10 -3.32
Tech Mahindra 741.50 -2.63
Sun Pharma 443.30 -1.45
Power Grid Corp 190.75 -1.34
Tata Steel 422.35 -1.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram