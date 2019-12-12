Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank and BPCL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading in the positive zone on Thursday, i.e. 12 December, with buying seen across all sectors. At 11:51 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,566.31, up 153.74 points, or 0.38%, while the Nifty 50 rose 47.45 points, or 0.4%, to 11,957.60. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, BPCL, Axis Bank and PNB Housing Finance were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd shares made a stellar debut on bourses today, listing at Rs 58 per share compared with the issue price of Rs 37.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares recovered over 8% after two days of slump as investors wait for the next board meet.

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) shares jumped over 2% after Moody’s changed the outlook of the company from Baa2 (Stable) to Baa2 (Negative) in respect of senior unsecured debts.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank Ltd shares rose 0.8% after the lender said it is evaluating the acquisition route to scale up microfinance books.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance Ltd shares lost 1% after the company said its exposure to the Omaxe group stood at over Rs 456 crore at the end of September. Earlier, some media reports speculated that the real estate firm has defaulted on its loan repayment.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd shares inched down 0.2% after its arm RSBVL acquired 85% in NowFloats Technologies for Rs 141.63 crore.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd shares fell nearly 2% after the company said it is raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through a bond sale.

Ultratech Cement: Ultratech Cement Ltd shares were trading flat after the company approved allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 250 crore on private placement basis.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.