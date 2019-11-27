Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s IPO to Open on December 2 at Price of Rs 36-37 Per Share

Microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services, which is the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, plans to raise Rs 750 crore through the IPO that will see fresh issuance of shares.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s IPO to Open on December 2 at Price of Rs 36-37 Per Share
Representative image (Reuters)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank announced on Wednesday that its initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription from December 2 till December 4, 2019. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 36-37 per share.

Microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services, which is the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, plans to raise Rs 750 crore through the IPO that will see fresh issuance of shares.

Investors need to bid for minimum 400 equity shares and in multiples of 400 shares thereafter.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in its red herring prospectus (RHP) that proceeds from the IPO would be utilised towards augmenting its tier-1 capital base to meet future requirements, and also to meet issue expenses.

Notably, the IPO includes a reservation of equity shares aggregating up to around Rs 75 crore for subscription by eligible shareholders of Ujjivan Financial Services. These shareholders will also get a discount of Rs 2 per share on the final issue price.

The book running lead managers to the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Securities and JM Financial. Karvy Fintech Pvt. Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

It is interesting to note that Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has reduced its IPO size after it managed to raise Rs 250 crore in a pre-IPO funding round earlier this month.

The bank had filed its draft prospectus for the IPO on 14 August and received market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) approval for the issue on October 22.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,100.70 +63.00 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 8.08
ICICI Bank 505.50 -1.02
HDFC 2,336.30 1.37
Zee Entertain 319.50 -0.06
SBI 343.55 2.40
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 7.65
Lemon Tree Hote 60.50 3.68
Indiabulls Hsg 268.10 3.53
Zee Entertain 319.50 -0.06
RBL Bank 367.65 5.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 8.08
UltraTechCement 4,234.65 2.96
SBI 343.55 2.40
Maruti Suzuki 7,294.40 2.38
Hindalco 203.00 2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 7.65
SBI 343.60 2.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,296.70 2.38
Sun Pharma 459.15 1.87
ONGC 132.70 1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 225.30 -3.16
Cipla 468.00 -2.20
Larsen 1,335.50 -2.02
ICICI Bank 505.50 -1.02
ITC 246.95 -0.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,334.90 -2.05
ICICI Bank 505.65 -1.07
ITC 246.95 -0.86
Tata Steel 421.00 -0.81
NTPC 115.75 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram