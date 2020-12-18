UK and US Among Top 5 Employers for Indian Tech Contractors: Survey

The United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United States and South Africa are among the top countries attracting and retaining high-skilled Indian workers in the contracting market place, says a survey. The survey titled 'Global Demand for Indian IT Contractors' has been done by contractor hiring platform Techfynder that a majority of companies from these regions on the platform have shown an interest in hiring for core domains that include cloud, cyber and digitisation. The findings are based on the survey of 52,000contractors from across the country between January and December 2020, to find out the trends in the contractual job marketplace in India.

Due to the pandemic, many businesses are going online to offer their products and services, which has further increased the demand for IT contractors in roles such as software engineers, senior java developers, cyber security engineers, data scientists, web developers, and UI/UX designers, it noted. As per the survey, the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, the US, and South Africa are the top five countries attracting and retaining a highly-skilled Indian workforce in the contracting market place.

Further, it said since March this year there was a staggering 610 per cent growth in job postings for IT contractors across the Philippines, Netherlands, Nigeria, Canada, Kenya and Brazil. Information Technology sector tops the charts with 48 per cent hiring of the contractual workforce. It is followed by insurance (18 per cent), banking and finance (16 per cent), telecommunications (12 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (6 per cent), the survey said.

"The IT contractual job market has always seen good traction. However, the growth for contractors in India has only been exemplified during the pandemic, which massively impacted the global job market. "Gradually, companies in India, and around the world are making a shift in talent acquisition and embracing contractual hiring. As a result, there is a rising demand for our services," TechfynderFounder and CEO Praveen Madire said.