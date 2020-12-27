UK Boxing Day Retail Footfall Slumps 60% Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

LONDON: Overall retail footfall on Boxing Day in Britain fell 60% compared to the previous year, market researcher Springboard said on Sunday, as the closure of shops in large parts of England due to COVID-19 restrictions hit one of retail’s busiest days.

London and large parts of south and east England are now under Tier 4 restrictions, where non-essential retail stores are closed.

Overall footfall in Tier 4 areas was down 75.9%, Springboard said, with footfall down more than 30% in the less restricted Tier 2 and 3 areas, where non-essential shops can stay open but there are restrictions on hospitality venues.

