UK Boxing Day Retail Footfall Slumps 60% Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
Overall retail footfall on Boxing Day in Britain fell 60% compared to the previous year, market researcher Springboard said on Sunday, as the closure of shops in large parts of England due to COVID19 restrictions hit one of retail's busiest days.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 27, 2020, 18:30 IST
London and large parts of south and east England are now under Tier 4 restrictions, where non-essential retail stores are closed.
Overall footfall in Tier 4 areas was down 75.9%, Springboard said, with footfall down more than 30% in the less restricted Tier 2 and 3 areas, where non-essential shops can stay open but there are restrictions on hospitality venues.
