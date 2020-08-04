BUSINESS

UK COVID lending to businesses tops 50 billion pounds

Banks' lending to businesses under a governmentbacked COVID19 loan scheme has exceeded 50 billion pounds ($65 billion), while the cost of supporting furloughed workers has increased to 33.8 billion pounds, weekly finance ministry figures showed.

  • Reuters
  Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 2:30 PM IST
LONDON Banks’ lending to businesses under a government-backed COVID-19 loan scheme has exceeded 50 billion pounds ($65 billion), while the cost of supporting furloughed workers has increased to 33.8 billion pounds, weekly finance ministry figures showed.

Lending across the government’s three main programmes for small, medium and large businesses rose to a total 50.69 billion pounds as of Aug. 2, up from 49.43 billion pounds the week before.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which has supported 9.6 million jobs and is the costliest single government COVID relief measure, has risen to 33.8 billion pounds from 31.7 billion pounds a week earlier.

($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

  First Published: August 4, 2020, 2:30 PM IST
