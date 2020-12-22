News18» News»Business»UK Economy Grew by Record 16 percent in Third Quarter After First Lockdown Slump
People leave the Sondheim Theatre, in London, where "Les Miserables" returned to the stage for the first time in almost nine months at the start of December. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
GDP grew by a record 16.0% in the third quarter – revised up from a previous estimate of 15.5% – but that still did not make up for its 18.8% slump in the April-June period when much of the economy was shut down.
Britain’s economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, official data showed on Tuesday.
