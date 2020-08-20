UK online job adverts slip back, ONS says

LONDON The number of online job adverts posted by employers in Britain – a measure of how quickly the labour market might recover from its coronavirus slump – has fallen back slightly, the country’s statistics office said on Thursday.

Between Aug. 7 and 14, the total volume of online job adverts decreased from 62% to 58% of its 2019 average, partially offsetting a large increase in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said.

The figures used job adverts provided by Adzuna, an online job search engine, the ONS said.

