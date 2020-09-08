BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

UK Retailer Halfords Sees Bicycle Sales Surge 59% During Crisis

British retailer Halfords said on Tuesday underlying sales of cycling goods surged 59.1% in the 20 weeks to Aug. 21, as people continued to shy away from public transport during the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON: British retailer Halfords said on Tuesday underlying sales of cycling goods surged 59.1% in the 20 weeks to Aug. 21, as people continued to shy away from public transport during the coronavirus pandemic.

It said group like-for-like sales rose 5.0%, with the strong performance in cycling partially offset by a 28.6% fall in motoring products sales, with car journeys limited by the crisis.

Assuming expected demand levels in September and stability in the relative value of the U.S. dollar, first-half underlying pretax profit was forecast to be 35-40 million pounds ($46-52.6 million).

($1 = 0.7607 pounds)

  • First Published: September 8, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
