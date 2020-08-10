UK shopper numbers rise after launch of 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme

LONDON Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 3.8% in the week to August 8 versus the week before, with the start of the government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme helping evening trade more than lunchtimes, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

The 500 million-pound ($653 million) scheme offers 50% off the bill for eat-in food and drink – up to 10 pounds per person and excluding alcohol – on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August. It launched last Monday.

Springboard said shopper numbers, or footfall, across all UK retail destinations remained more than a third lower than in 2019, with a year-on-year decline of 34%.

