UK Supreme Court Allows $18.5 Billion Class Action Against Mastercard To Proceed

LONDON: A 14 billion pound ($18.5 billion) class action against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period was on Friday shown the green light by the UK Supreme Court.

The judgment, that upholds last year’s Court of Appeal decision, sets the scene for Britain’s first mass consumer claim brought under a new legal regime and offers guidance for a string of other class actions that have been stalled in its wake.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor