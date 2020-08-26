UK Watchdog Says Mortgage Payment Holidays To End Oct. 31

LONDON: Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would end its current guidance on banks providing mortgage payment holidays on Oct. 31, but called on lenders to continue to support borrowers in difficulty after that date.

The FCA had extended the scheme, which allows mortgage customers to defer payments if they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, for a further three months from its original June end-point.

The FCA said it would keep the situation under review.

