UltraTech Cement Share Price Live: UltraTech Cement Share Opens at 4,645 Ahead of Budget 2019

UltraTech Cement shares open at 4,645.35 on Friday. The stocks rose by 0.68 percent ahead of the Union Budget.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,903.90 on 27 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,263.70 on 23 October 2018.

The stock has gained over 20% in the last one year compared with a 12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 61.69%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.83% and 10.41%, respectively.

UltraTech Cement has recently received approval from environment ministry for Rs 2,500 crore project in Andhra Pradesh. Under the project, the company will set up an integrated cement plant at Petnikote village in Kurnool district with a clinker capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), 6 MTPA of cement, 60 mega watt of captive power plant and 15 mega watt of waste heat recovery-based power unit.

The company has already acquired 431.92 hectare land for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 2,500 crore and generate employment for 900 people. The company will have to get ‘consent to establish and operate’ from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

UltraTech Cement is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) and white cement in India.