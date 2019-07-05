UltraTech Cement Share Price Live: UltraTech Cement Share Opens at 4,645 Ahead of Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,903.90 on 27 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,263.70 on 23 October 2018.
In this file photo, workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave)
UltraTech Cement shares open at 4,645.35 on Friday. The stocks rose by 0.68 percent ahead of the Union Budget.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,903.90 on 27 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,263.70 on 23 October 2018.
The stock has gained over 20% in the last one year compared with a 12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
The promoter holding in the company stood at 61.69%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.83% and 10.41%, respectively.
UltraTech Cement has recently received approval from environment ministry for Rs 2,500 crore project in Andhra Pradesh. Under the project, the company will set up an integrated cement plant at Petnikote village in Kurnool district with a clinker capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), 6 MTPA of cement, 60 mega watt of captive power plant and 15 mega watt of waste heat recovery-based power unit.
The company has already acquired 431.92 hectare land for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 2,500 crore and generate employment for 900 people. The company will have to get ‘consent to establish and operate’ from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board.
Power Grid Share Price Live: Opens atUltraTech Cement is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) and white cement in India.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.60
|4.23
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|SBI
|370.00
|0.71
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|305.00
|-0.39
|Natco Pharma
|536.00
|0.68
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.05
|4.13
|SBI
|370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.40
|4.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Bharti Infratel
|268.45
|2.03
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,516.35
|1.24
|Bharti Airtel
|366.65
|1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.15
|2.10
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.10
|1.29
|Bharti Airtel
|366.55
|1.09
|HUL
|1,807.70
|0.86
|Asian Paints
|1,370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|NTPC
|139.75
|-2.58
|IOC
|152.85
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|ONGC
|162.20
|-2.93
|NTPC
|139.80
|-2.48
|Coal India
|245.45
|-2.29
|TCS
|2,190.45
|-2.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Throwback Pics to Celebrate Fourth of July on Europe Trip
- Jasbir Jassi Says to Avoid Vulgar Content, Rappers Like Honey Singh Should be Banned and Punished
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s