PM-KISAN Scheme: Farmers to Get Rs 4,000 Quarterly, Say Reports

Farmers will now get Rs 4,000, instead of Rs 2,000, deposited to their accounts under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, reports say. However, if any farmer is yet to register himself/herself under the PM Kisan Scheme, not many days are left and the last date for registration is September 30. If your application gets accepted, you will have Rs 2,000 deposited into your account by October or November followed by another instalment of Rs 2,000 in December.

Reports suggest that the government is considering doubling the amount doled out to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN). In case this happens, farmers will be able to avail Rs 12,000 in three instalments instead of the previously received Rs 6000 every year. To date, about 12.14 crore farmer families have benefitted from this scheme.

Here’s how you can register for the PM-Kisan scheme:

First, you need to visit the official website of PM Kisan.

Once you’re on the landing page, click on ‘Farmer’s corner’.

After the page opens, click on ‘New Farmer Registration’.

After this, you have to enter your Aadhar number.

After you’ve gotten this far, you will have to enter the captcha code and then move on to the next page of the form.

On the next page, fill out your details.

Along with this, bank account details and information related to the farm will have to be filled in.

Finally, you submit the form.

