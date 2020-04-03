Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Women Account Holders to Receive Rs 500 Per Month from Today

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on Wednesday asked banks to start depositing Rs 500 directly into the accounts held by women under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). The remittance under the recently announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured the women Jan Dhan account holders that Rs 500 would be deposited in their accounts for the next three months starting April 3 while announcing relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore. Such steps have been taken to ease the stress of the sections worst hit by lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

The remittance under the scheme will be provided between April 3 and April 9. The IBA has said that amount will be deposited as per a schedule to ensure an orderly withdrawal of money. The money will be put into bank accounts of women as per the last digit of their Jan Dhan account numbers.

Account numbers that end with 0 or 1 will receive money on April 3, while those with 2 or 3 as last digits will get the amount on April 4. Similarly, account holders with 4 or 5 as the last digits will get the remittance on April 7. The money will be deposited in account numbers ending with 6 or 7 on April 8. Account numbers with 8 or 9 as their last digit will receive the remittance on April 9.

Beneficiaries can withdraw this money from the nearest ATMs and there is no need to rush to their bank’s branches at the time when people are advised to practice social distancing.