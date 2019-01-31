Under Quarantine: How 100 Officials Prepare the Budget in Utmost Secrecy

It is mission Budget 2019. While interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget before Parliament on Friday, there is a team of over hundred officials who have been spending more than a week in the ministry building with no social interaction.Official sources from the Finance Ministry told News18 that there are 110 officials who are staying inside North Block building that houses the Ministry of Finance.“Around 110 officials, including section officers, undersecretaries and others involved with the preparation of the Union Budget, have been staying in the ministry building since December 3. These officials are not allowed to step out or talk to family members,” said a Finance Ministry official on condition of anonymity.The official added that doctors are stationed inside the premises to tackle emergency medical situations.This core team of civil servants work to prepare one of the most well-guarded documents in the country. The use of both fixed-line and mobile phones are banned as the officials work in the quarantine zone inside the building.The Finance Ministry has been under quarantine since December 1. This process of quarantine is observed every year to avoid any leak of information.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.