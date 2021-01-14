Unilever Employees Won't Ever Return to Five-Day Work Week at Office, Says Chief Alan Jope

Unilever, the British multinational company, headquartered in London has announced that it’s workers will never return to their desks full-time in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Guardian reported that Unilever top boss Alan Jope has said the workers in the company will never return to work five days a week.

While the Covid-19 has fundamentally changed work culture around the world, Jope’s statement is perhaps an indication of what future work spaces may look like. As the novel coronavirus spread across the world, companies scampered to find ways to keep employees safe.

Unilever’s office workers will be largely working from home during the current first quarter and then moving to a hybrid model where workers split their time between the office and home, Reuters reported.

“We anticipate never going back to five days a week in the office, that seems very old-fashioned now,” Jope said. in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

He also urged his employees to take the vaccine.

“There are one or two countries in the developing world, where the public purse is not so strong and they have approached us on a “buy two, keep one” basis,” Unilever Chief Executive Alan Jope told Reuters on Wednesday in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

“So imagine in a country where we purchase 200,000 vaccine doses, we donate 100,000 to public efforts and we use the rest for our employees and their families.”

He had, however, said that he wouldn’t want his employees to jump the queue.