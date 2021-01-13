News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Unilever Rules Out Major Disposals In Its Beauty, Personal Care Portfolio
1-MIN READ

Unilever Rules Out Major Disposals In Its Beauty, Personal Care Portfolio

Unilever Rules Out Major Disposals In Its Beauty, Personal Care Portfolio

Unilever Plc said investors should not "hold their breath" on any significant disposals in its beauty and personal care business, though it could do some smaller deals, as part of a reshaping of its portfolio, its chief executive told Reuters.

LONDON: Unilever Plc said investors should not “hold their breath” on any significant disposals in its beauty and personal care business, though it could do some smaller deals, as part of a reshaping of its portfolio, its chief executive told Reuters.

“Don’t hold your breath for seeing any significant disposals in the beauty and personal care business, Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Wednesday.

“There may be some cleanup of small brands in beauty and personal care, but they will have minimal impact, he added.

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...