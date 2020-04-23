BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Unilever Withdraws 2020 Forecast, to Pay Interim Dividend Amid Coronavirus

The logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier, France. (Image: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files)

The logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier, France. (Image: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files)

First-quarter turnover rose 0.2% to 12.40 billion euros ($13.42 billion), slightly missing estimate of 12.77 billion euros, according to analysts polled by Factset.

  • Reuters New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
Share this:

Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc on Thursday pulled its full-year forecast, saying it could not "reliably assess the impact" of the coronavirus pandemic on its business, but said it would pay its quarterly interim dividend as planned.

The company said underlying sales for the first three months of the year were flat, as a sharp decline in shopping and restaurant trips in China during much of the quarter offset gains from stay-at-home consumers stockpiling its soups and laundry detergent in Europe and North America.

First-quarter turnover rose 0.2% to 12.40 billion euros ($13.42 billion), slightly missing estimate of 12.77 billion euros, according to analysts polled by Factset.

"China suffered a significant decline as the lock-down measures restricted out of home eating and shopping trips across much of the quarter," the company said, adding that a lockdown in India from mid-March severely limited the flow of goods and led to a decline in South Asia.

The Anglo-Dutch company's report follows strong results from larger rival Procter & Gamble, which last week reported its biggest U.S. sales increase in decades, as Americans stockpiled cleaning essentials before hunkering down in their homes due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Unilever is reviewing all areas of cash generation and usage as well as re-evaluating all costs in light of the health crisis, Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres