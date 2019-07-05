Tax Relief, Spending on Agriculture and Jobs: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, What to Look Out for

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has the task cut out for her as she tries to take the economy out of a five-year low while also maintain a balance between the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints in her maiden Budget. The Budget, which will lay down the roadmap for the economy under Narendra Modi government’s second term, has several expectations ranging from raising personal income tax threshold to spending on infrastructure and trade.

Amid the slowdown, the country further expects stimulus measures to boost the growth through new policy initiatives and continued reforms to achieve accelerated growth and increase in employment. The economy had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019 — well below China’s 6.4 per cent. Here’s a look at the top 10 developments before Union Budget 2019 is presented:

1. The Budget is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets amid a sluggish economy.

2. Relief to the common man is likely as there might be a raise in personal income tax threshold for certain categories.

3. Spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors is expected to increase.

4. Infrastructure spending might receive a big push as a higher share is expected for development of roads and railways to drive the country's growth

5. The trade sector also awaits some attention amid slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela, which have impacted the domestic economy.

6. People are expecting measures to increase employment opportunities.

7. Reform measures in the form of a combination of capital infusion in the public sector banks, removing the roadblocks that have crept into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process, providing liquidity to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), and those addressing the agrarian crisis and step up allocations for infrastructure and social sectors, are expected.

8. There lingers a possibility of widening the budget deficit to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20 that began on April 1, instead of 3.4 per cent target.

9. The lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues poses the biggest constraining factor for Sitharaman, who might look to bridge the gap through aggressive stake sale in PSUs, higher dividend from the RBI, rollover of some FY20 expenditure to FY21, cut back in plan expenditure and increase in off-balance sheet expenditure with portion of subsidies being transferred to state-owned enterprise balance sheet.

10. The scope of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was also recently expanded to cover all farmers, which would lead to an increase in outlays from the earlier budgeted Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore along with a new pension scheme.

