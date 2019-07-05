Tax Relief, Spending on Agriculture and Jobs: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, What to Look Out for

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Boost Employment, Exports
  • Nifty Trades Near 12,000 Mark
  • Budget Likely to Have Schemes for 'Blue Revolution'
  • Sensex Back at 40,000 First Time Since June 11
  • Economic Survey: Ensuring Small Firms Transform into Large Firms
  • Economic Survey: Target: $5 Trillion by 2025
  • Telecom Lobby Seeks Tax-free Bonds, Cheaper Debt
  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms Expected
  • Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry as Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for Policies to Improve Water Efficiency
  • Economic Survey 2019 Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Less Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraints
  • PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Interim Budget
  • Stimulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment
  • Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways
  • Raise Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget Today
»
2-min read

Tax Relief, Spending on Agriculture and Jobs: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, What to Look Out for

The Budget, which will lay down the roadmap for the economy under Narendra Modi government’s second term, has several expectations ranging from raising personal income tax threshold to spending on infrastructure and trade.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tax Relief, Spending on Agriculture and Jobs: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, What to Look Out for
Network18 Creatives
Loading...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has the task cut out for her as she tries to take the economy out of a five-year low while also maintain a balance between the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints in her maiden Budget. The Budget, which will lay down the roadmap for the economy under Narendra Modi government’s second term, has several expectations ranging from raising personal income tax threshold to spending on infrastructure and trade.

Amid the slowdown, the country further expects stimulus measures to boost the growth through new policy initiatives and continued reforms to achieve accelerated growth and increase in employment. The economy had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019 — well below China’s 6.4 per cent. Here’s a look at the top 10 developments before Union Budget 2019 is presented:

1. The Budget is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets amid a sluggish economy.

2. Relief to the common man is likely as there might be a raise in personal income tax threshold for certain categories.

3. Spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors is expected to increase.

4. Infrastructure spending might receive a big push as a higher share is expected for development of roads and railways to drive the country's growth

5. The trade sector also awaits some attention amid slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela, which have impacted the domestic economy.

6. People are expecting measures to increase employment opportunities.

7. Reform measures in the form of a combination of capital infusion in the public sector banks, removing the roadblocks that have crept into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process, providing liquidity to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), and those addressing the agrarian crisis and step up allocations for infrastructure and social sectors, are expected.

8. There lingers a possibility of widening the budget deficit to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20 that began on April 1, instead of 3.4 per cent target.

9. The lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues poses the biggest constraining factor for Sitharaman, who might look to bridge the gap through aggressive stake sale in PSUs, higher dividend from the RBI, rollover of some FY20 expenditure to FY21, cut back in plan expenditure and increase in off-balance sheet expenditure with portion of subsidies being transferred to state-owned enterprise balance sheet.

10. The scope of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was also recently expanded to cover all farmers, which would lead to an increase in outlays from the earlier budgeted Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore along with a new pension scheme.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,910.65 +2.59 ( +0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,937.35 -9.40 ( -0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.75 -4.68
UPL 686.00 -1.77
Indiabulls Hsg 715.35 1.63
Larsen 1,570.05 -0.10
IndusInd Bank 1,501.85 0.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Westlife Dev 307.65 0.47
Yes Bank 91.70 -4.73
Indiabulls Hsg 715.15 1.59
UPL 686.00 -1.73
Indiamart Inter 1,332.00 2.26
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 267.80 1.79
Indiabulls Hsg 715.35 1.63
JSW Steel 277.75 0.98
Bharti Airtel 365.90 0.87
HUL 1,808.00 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 366.00 0.94
HUL 1,807.00 0.83
Kotak Mahindra 1,507.15 0.62
IndusInd Bank 1,502.40 0.58
HDFC 2,294.00 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.75 -4.68
ONGC 162.05 -3.02
NTPC 139.55 -2.72
BPCL 370.70 -2.45
IOC 152.90 -2.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.70 -4.73
ONGC 167.10 0.54
NTPC 139.65 -2.58
Vedanta 167.60 -2.05
Coal India 248.05 -1.25
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram