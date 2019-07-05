Expect More Single-Brand Retailers like IKEA & Apple in India as Union Budget Relaxes Local Sourcing Norms

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Expect More Single-Brand Retailers like IKEA & Apple in India as Union Budget Relaxes Local Sourcing Norms

Currently, the FDI policy allows 100% foreign investment in single-brand retail under the automatic route, but requires an investor to source 30% preferably from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), village and cottage industries, artisans and craftsmen.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Expect More Single-Brand Retailers like IKEA & Apple in India as Union Budget Relaxes Local Sourcing Norms
Currently, the FDI policy allows 100% foreign investment in single-brand retail under the automatic route, but requires an investor to source 30% preferably from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), village and cottage industries, artisans and craftsmen.
Loading...

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed relaxing local sourcing norms in foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand.

This proposal is likely to bring good news for single-brand retailers such as Ikea, H&M, and those in the queue, such as Apple. More brands may join the line if the relaxations are significant.

A single-brand retailer is expected to sell all products under only one label across its stores. Think Levi’s, Starbucks or Ikea, while a multi-brand retail store is like a typical Big Bazaar, which puts many brands under one roof.

“Global FDI flows slid by 13% in 2018 to $1.3 trillion from $1.5 trillion, as per the world investment report. India’s inflows remained strong at $64.37 billion marking a 6% growth over the previous year. I propose to further consolidate the gains in order to make India a more attractive FDI destination,” she said in her Budget speech.

“Local sourcing norms will be eased for FDI in the single-brand retail sector,” she added.

Currently, the FDI policy allows 100% foreign investment in single-brand retail under the automatic route, but requires an investor to source 30% preferably from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), village and cottage industries, artisans and craftsmen.

This sourcing requirement has to be met, in the first instance, as an average of five years’ total value of the goods purchased, starting April 1 of the year of opening of the first store.

Thereafter, it needs to be met on an annual basis. Single-brand retailers were not allowed to set off annual incremental procurement from India for their global operations against the domestic sourcing requirement after five years.

While there was a recent relaxation provided to offset the sourcing from India for global operations against the local sourcing, the same did not have the expected impact to boost FDI in the sector.

Paresh Parekh, Partner and National Tax Leader, Consumer Products and Retail, EY India, said, “There was a lot of reluctance by the existing foreign JV players in the sector to increase FDI beyond 51% to avoid coping with the sourcing norms and also reluctance shown by new foreign brands to enter the sector owing to the sourcing norms.”

Retail experts said this move will not only open gates for more brands to enter India but also be positive for the existing players.

“Budget proposal to relax the local sourcing conditions in the sector should have a big positive impact for the existing players and also to the sector owing to the new FDI which should now enter the sector,” Parekh added.

Echoing the view, Anil Talreja, Partner, Deloitte India, said while the impact will largely depend on the exact details of the relaxation of sourcing, the announcement has laid out the carpet once again for the global single-brand retail companies in India.

“Many of these companies were sitting on the border in a dilemma to invest or not in the Indian market on account of the difficulty in meeting these sourcing conditions. These companies will certainly have to relook their strategy to tap the large Indian consumption potential. It would now be a race for all these retail companies to evaluate the conditions and take a quick decision to invest in India,” he said.

Cupertino-headquartered company Apple Inc was planning to open up its branded Apple Stores in India. However, in the last couple of years, the iPhone maker was unable to launch its flagship branded stores on the back of a norm, which required at least 30% of a single brand retail firm products to be sourced locally.

“More companies in the fashion and electronics space are looking to set up shop in India. This move removes the roadblock,” said Anshuman Singh, chairman and managing director of Stellar Value Chain Solutions.

Relaxing local sourcing norms will help grow the ancillary industry to single-brand retail brands.

Ancillary industry creating large-scale jobs through foreign brands locally has huge success rate with automobile industry in India, with the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Ford Motors, Renault, among others, manufacturing in India for local consumption as well as exports.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 529.30 -0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,526.00 2.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram