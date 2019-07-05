Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament With Red 'Bahi Khata', Less Than 1 Hour to Go

Jul 5, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

Union Budget 2019 Live Updates | Speaking ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget presentation at the Lok Sabha today, JP Morgan's Jahangir Aziz said that there has been lot of clamour for fiscal support to aid the economy. We hope that the government will intervene in the NBFC crisis, however, these steps should be separate from the budget. Aziz also noted that we can't keep blaming goods and services tax (GST) and demonetisation for the economy's slowdown and there is a need to ascertain if the slowdown is temporary and cyclical. He added that the government needs to improve tax administration since pushing for taxes in short period is not a good idea. Finally, Aziz said that global trade and exports are the biggest drivers of Indian growth. The fiscal deficit can be improved by increasing the privatisation.