Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament With Red 'Bahi Khata', Less Than 1 Hour to Go

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament to present the Budget in an hour from now. Ahead of Budget, Sitharaman said economic growth is high on the agenda of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government and various steps are being taken to accelerate the GDP. India's GDP hit a 5-year low of 6.8 per cent and moderation in growth momentum in 2018-19, is primarily on account of lower growth in agriculture, trade, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting, she said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
Event Highlights
There is budget cheer on Dalal Street as well with the BSE Sensex reclaiming 40,000-mark for the first time since June 11. The Budget is also expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as it lays down the Modi government's roadmap for the economy and the nation in the next five years.
This Will Get You Up to Speed with Complex Language of Budget | Do you speak budget? When finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the 2019 Union Budget on July 5 to apprise the nation of its financial health, not everyone will grasp all that she will lay out on Friday. But fret not, this will help you get up to pace with complex terms in the Budget.
Union Budget 2019 Live Updates | The Budget is going to be a ‘daunting’ task for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and the government has to strike a balance between growth and fiscal discipline, says emerging markets equity strategist Adrian Mowat. The first budget after a general election should see the most fiscal discipline because the political cost is the lowest, he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
Union Budget 2019 Live Updates | Speaking ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget presentation at the Lok Sabha today, JP Morgan's Jahangir Aziz said that there has been lot of clamour for fiscal support to aid the economy. We hope that the government will intervene in the NBFC crisis, however, these steps should be separate from the budget. Aziz also noted that we can't keep blaming goods and services tax (GST) and demonetisation for the economy's slowdown and there is a need to ascertain if the slowdown is temporary and cyclical. He added that the government needs to improve tax administration since pushing for taxes in short period is not a good idea. Finally, Aziz said that global trade and exports are the biggest drivers of Indian growth. The fiscal deficit can be improved by increasing the privatisation.
Investors, at home and abroad, will have their eyes fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today as she presents the Union Budget 2019. Market participants will be marking her words to bet on sectors likely to benefit from this year’s policy decisions. Ahead of the budget announcement, here are the top stock ideas by the country’s leading brokerage and research houses: CLICK TO KNOW MORE
BJP's South Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya tweets: "Let's talk tax reforms, revision of slabs, policy changes and anything around the budget at Sansad Dhvani, the platform to interact with your MP and policy thinkers."
When: 5 pm on Saturday, July 6
Venue: BNMIT, BSK 2nd Stage
Union Budget 2019 Live Updates | As per tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget.
Market opens higher ahead of the budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha today at 11 am.
Sensex, Stock Market LIVE Updates | Benchmark indices have extended gains in early trade with the BSE Sensex reclaiming 40,000-mark for the first time since June 11. The Sensex gained 104.96 points at 40,013.02 and the Nifty50 rose 28.20 points to 11,975. The market breadth is in favour of bulls as about 522 shares advanced against 309 declining shares on the BSE. Click here for live updates
Sitharaman's Bahi Khaata | Budget documents have traditionally been carried by Finance Ministers in a briefcase. However, it looks like Nirmala Sitharaman has dumped it in favour of a red bahi khaata cover.
HRD Plans National Research Foundation Ahead of Union Budget 2019 | As some experts are expecting an announcement of the funding and creation of National Research Foundation (NRF) to come in the Union Budget which will be presented on Friday, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry is working on a plan to create the research foundation and is working towards making it a commission created by an act of Parliament and headed by the Prime Minister. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the NRF’s mandate is to foster research, much like the US’ National Science Foundation does, although it will do this by working almost exclusively through universities and premier educational institutions.
The Personal Finance Budget Wish List | In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Amit Maheshwari of Ashok Maheshwari & Assoc and Harsh Roongta of harshroongta.com discussed the personal finance budget wishlist. Roongta said, "I think employment has been a major political plank and the real sector is in doldrums and it is a major employer. So, therefore a package for affordable housing will be a booster for the sector."
Ahead of Budget 2019, Sensex back at 40,000 for the first time since June 11. Equity benchmarks ended on a positive note for the fourth straight session on Thursday after the Economic Survey projected India's economic growth rebounding from a five-year low to 7 per cent this fiscal. Investors also remained optimistic that the Modi 2.0 government's first Budget, to be presented Friday, will propose measures to boost consumption and revive growth, analysts said. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,946.75.
Economic Survey Mentions 'Behaviour' More Than 'Money' and 'Jobs' Combined. It's No Accident | There are 176 references to ‘behavioural economics’, or just ‘behaviour’ in the Economic Survey 2018-19. In comparison, the word ‘money’ has been used 31 times, ‘poverty’ 41 times and ‘jobs’ 87 times. Describing it as an attempt at “unfettered” thinking, the survey argues for leveraging tools of behavioural economics that provide “necessary tools and principles to not only understand how norms affect behaviour but also to utilise these norms to effect behavioural change”. Simply put, behavioural economics takes different factors, ranging from the psychological to the social and their implications on economic decisions and individuals or institutions. Click to read more
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her maiden budget today. While a lot of people are busy discussing about what will be her key focus areas in the Union Budget 2019 and how she will address the challenges facing the economy, it could also be quite interesting to guess how long she will talk. Notably, as India is growing older, budget speeches are also getting longer, with increasing number of policy announcements being made during the Union Budget presentation. Click here to read
Union Budget 2019 Live Updates | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has handed over a copy of the Union Budget to the President, and has now left for the Parliament.
Sitharaman's Red Budget Parcel | Breaking away from the brown Budget briefcase, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on Friday spotted holding a red parcel-like bag with a keyhole on the emblem. Sitharaman was clicked with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Secretary S C Garg outside Finance Ministry in North Block ahead of presentation of the papers at 11 am today.
Budget 2019 Live Updates: Experts Say 6% of GDP Should be Spent on Education | It was in 1964 that the Kothari Commission recommended allocation of 6 per cent of GDP on education. Decades later, ahead of the Union Budget, policy experts and academicians are raising the demand for the government to finally implement the recommendation, especially when there is an upsurge in enrolment and number of institutes. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education 2017-18, Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in India is 25.8 per cent, which is calculated for 18-23 age group. In 2016-17, the GER was 25.2 per cent, also calculated for the same age group. Click here to read more
Rupee Opens Lower Vs Thursday's Close | Rupee opens at 68.5 versus Thursday's close of 68.49 per dollar. The Indian rupee Thursday furthered its gains by another 39 paise a US dollar, tracking firmer emerging market currencies, lower crude oil prices, even as participants keenly awaited the Union Budget to be unveiled on Friday.
First Big Test for Narendra Modi Govt 2.0 | B-Day is finally here and all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Union Budget 2019 presentation. After a historic victory in the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has high expectations to meet and the Budget will be his first big test. Forecast of a below-normal monsoon has made matters worse for the farm sector. The government will have to go beyond its income-support scheme to address the agrarian crisis. Global factors like the US-China trade war and volatile crude prices is adding to the pressure on the economy. Creating jobs will be one of the top priorities in the budget. That calls for reviving private investment and increased spending on infrastructure. But where will the government find money to fund all of this?
Budget 2019 Live Updates | The first full budget of Narendra Modi 2.0 government will be presented on July 5. Amid mounting speculation of what Nirmala Sitharaman will announce in her maiden budget, here's a recap of the template set by stand-in finance minister Piyush Goyal in February's interim budget to get a sense of the broad policy trajectory she may opt for. Click here to read
WATCH | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance. She will present the full Budget for 2019-20 today at 11 am.
Farmers' Expectations from Budget 2019 | CNN-News18’s Uday Singh Rana talks to the farmers in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh about their expectations from Budget 2019. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget at 11 am in Lok Sabha.
Union Budget 2019 Live Updates | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance. She will present the Budget 2019 today at 11 am in Lok Sabha.
Budget 2019 Live Updates | Exporters' body FIEO Tuesday urged the government to announce various measures such as employment-linked income tax benefits and set up a fund for marketing purposes to boost the country's outbound shipments in the upcoming Budget. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also demanded tax deduction on R&D investments, cut in corporate tax, reducing customs duty on capital goods which are not produced in the country, and higher budgetary allocations for the Department of Commerce. "We would urge the government to provide income tax relief to units which provide additional employment in export sector," it said in a statement. Incentives should also be provided based on twin criteria of incremental growth in exports and workers, it added. For small exporters, it said marketing and showcasing of their products in global markets require substantial expenditure and the current support extended through various schemes is grossly inadequate. "We require an export development fund with a corpus of 0.5 per cent of export value, so that MSMEs aggressively participates in international exhibitions and trade shows," it said.
India on Upward Growth Trajectory, Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley | Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said Indian economic growth graph was on an upward trajectory after past policy uncertainties have been replaced by certainties. The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, projected India's growth to rise to 7 percent in the current fiscal, from five-year low of 6.8 percent in 2018-19. "From the highest level of economic policy uncertainty in 2011-12, India has made leap into the era of high economic policy certainty. The Graph of Indian growth story is on an upward trajectory," Jaitley tweeted. Jaitley further said Swachh Bharat Mission has been an exceptional programme which has brought behavioural changes in India. "This initiative is now a peoples mission leading to Swasth and Sundar Bharat". According to the Economic Survey, insights from behavioural economics can be strategically utilised to create an aspirational agenda for social change - from BBBP (Beti Bachao Beti Padhao) to BADLAV (Beti Aapki Dhan Lakshmi Aur Vijay Lakshmi); from Swachh Bharat to Sundar Bharat; from 'Give It Up' for the LPG subsidy to 'Think about the Subsidy' and from tax evasion to tax compliance.
Lok Sabha's List of Business for Budget Day | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget – a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2019-20 – in the Lok Sabha today. According to the Lok Sabha’s List of Business for the day, Sitharaman will then lay on the Table a statements on medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy and macro-economic framework. Finally, she will move The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019. The Lower House is expected to be adjourned till Monday (July 8) after these proceedings conclude.
Sitharaman Leaves for Finance Ministry | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has left for ministry of finance ahead of presentation of Modi government 2.0's full Budget. Meanwhile, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur offers prayers. The Budget will be presented at 11 am in Lok Sabha today.
In the run-up to the Budget presentation, several media reports had quoted sources as saying that Sitharaman will take the sops announced in the Interim Budget further by raising the basic tax exemption limit for individual income tax payers to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.50 lakh to cover for the inflationary impact over the years.
The Budget is also expected to reward the middle-class by increasing the ability to buy their dream home. The tax deduction limit on home loan interest may be increased to Rs 2.5 lakh a year from the present Rs 2 lakh limit. But this enhanced benefit will come with withdrawal of deduction for interest on second house that was allowed earlier.
Economists at HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender, however, say investors and the market should not expect any big surprises from the Budget. Citing "time constraint", they said Nirmala Sitharaman's first Budget will "broadly be a replication" of the interim budget, with some action on the election promises and some tweaks on the tax and expenditure figures.
Some believe Nirmala Sitharaman may also give a big push for infrastructure spending, including on roads and railways to drive growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019 — well below China's 6.4 per cent. The slowdown is also reflected in high-frequency numbers such as IIP and automobile sales numbers.
The economy has also been impacted by slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela impacted the domestic economy. The sluggishness in the economy has led to expectations of the Budget containing further stimulus measures to boost the growth through new policy initiatives and continued reforms to achieve accelerated growth and increase in employment.
This may be in the form of a combination of capital infusion in the public sector banks, removing the roadblocks that have crept into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process, providing liquidity to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), address the agrarian crisis and step up allocations for infrastructure and social sectors.
But, the combined effect of all these would be that the budget deficit may widen to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20 that began on April 1, instead of 3.4 per cent target.
Also, expected for the lower income group is return of a scheme similar to the earlier Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme. The RGESS was a tax saving scheme announced in the 2012-2013 Union Budget aimed at first-time retail investors to encourage the flow of savings of small investors in the domestic capital market. The Budget 2019-20 is expected to re-launch the scheme with a new name and additional parameters.
For Sitharaman, the biggest constraining factor is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the goods and services tax (GST), something she may look to bridge through aggressive stake sale in PSUs, higher dividend from the RBI, rollover of some FY20 expenditure to FY21, cut back in plan expenditure and increase in off-balance sheet expenditure with portion of subsidies being transferred to state-owned enterprise balance sheet.
The government's welfare measures for individual tax payers and the rural economy is expected to add further stress to its finances. This is expected to be reflected in the Budget that may reset the fiscal deficit target for FY20 again to 3.6 per cent of GDP from earlier Budget estimate of 3.4 per cent. But the roadmap towards fiscal consolidation may be drawn in a way that 3 per cent fiscal deficit is reached in subsequent year.
Government finance that is constrained by lower growth in tax collections is expected to be augmented in a big way through disinvestment and higher dividend receipts from the RBI.
Besides, monsoon has been erratic with a 33 per cent deficit rainfall in June, which has slowed Kharif crop sowing. In an economy that is losing growth momentum, all this bring the tightrope walk of balancing growth with fiscal prudence to the fore.
