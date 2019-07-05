Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
1-min read

Union Budget 2019 Streaming LIVE: Watch Union Budget Coverage Live on CNBC Awaaz

On Friday, the Union Budget 2019 will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the first full-time woman finance minister to present the Union Budget in the Parliament.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Union Budget 2019 Streaming LIVE: Watch Union Budget Coverage Live on CNBC Awaaz
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The second-term NDA government is slated to present its maiden Budget on Friday and all eyes are on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present the Union Budget 2019 for the financial year 2019-20. This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi government 2.0 after it got re-elected in recent Lok Sabha elections. The interim Budget 2019 was presented by Piyush Goyal who was given the charge of finance ministry temporarily following the illness of Arun Jaitley. However, this time the Union Budget 2019 will be presented by Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister to present the Union Budget in Parliament. Earlier, Indira Gandhi has also presented the Union Budget but she wasn't a full-time finance minister.

When will the Union Budget 2019 be presented?

The Union Budget 2019, which will show estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for this particular year, is all set to be presented on July 5. The Budget will be presented in the Parliament by Sitharaman at 11 am.

Catch Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2019 Speech Live on CNBC Awaaz

Till 1999, Finance Ministers began their speech at 5 pm on the day of the Budget. However, when Yashwant Sinha got appointed as the Finance Minister, he changed this practice by announcing the Budget at 11 in the morning.

What is an Economic Survey?

Economic Survey is something that reviews the development in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months and is usually presented a day before the Union Budget. This year it was prepared by Chief Economic Advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The Economic Survey 2019 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman around 12 noon in Parliament.

