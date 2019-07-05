Union Budget 2019 Time: When and Where to Watch Union Budget Live
This time the Union Budget 2019 will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the first full-time woman Finance Minister to present the Union Budget in the Parliament.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2019 for the financial year 2019-20 on July 5 (Friday). This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after getting re-elected in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Prior to the General Elections 2019, the interim budget 2019 was presented by Piyush Goyal who was given the charge of Finance Minister temporarily following the illness of Arun Jaitley. However, this time the Union Budget 2019 will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the first full-time woman Finance Minister to present the Union Budget in Parliament. Earlier, Indira Gandhi has also presented the Union Budget but she wasn't a full-time Finance Minister.
When will the Union Budget 2019 be presented?
The Union Budget 2019 which will show the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for this particular year is all set to be presented on July 5. The Budget 2019 will be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am. Earlier, this year interim budget was tabled by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2019 Speech on July 5?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2019 on July 5 at Lok Sabha in Parliament. The Budget 2019 speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start at 11 am. For online updates, readers can follow News18.com’s live blogs, which will give you minute-by-minute updates with live inputs from a vast network of reporters.
Till 1999, Finance Minister used to begin their speech at 5 pm. However, when Yashwant Sinha got appointed as Finance Minister, he changed this ritual by announcing the budget at 11 in the morning.
What is an Economic Survey?
Economic Survey is something that reviews the development in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months and is usually presented a day before the Union Budget. This year it was prepared by Chief Economic Advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The Economic Survey 2019 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman around 12 noon in Parliament.
