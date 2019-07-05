Union Budget 2019 Time: When and Where to Watch Union Budget Live

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms, Reduction in DDTs Some Main Expectations
  • Union Budget Expected to Make Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • All Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry in Union Budget as India's Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for New Policies to Improve Water Efficiency in Agriculture Sector
  • Economic Survey 2019 Tabled by FM on Thursday Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Lower Than Expected Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraining Factor for FM
  • Proposal for PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Interim Budget Also on Cards
  • Sitharaman Likely to Offer Stiumulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment
  • Big Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways to Drive Growth
  • Likely to Give Relief by Raising Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Budget Expected to Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget, Balancing Growth and Fiscal Constraints
»
1-min read

Union Budget 2019 Time: When and Where to Watch Union Budget Live

This time the Union Budget 2019 will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the first full-time woman Finance Minister to present the Union Budget in the Parliament.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Union Budget 2019 Time: When and Where to Watch Union Budget Live
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2019 for the financial year 2019-20 on July 5 (Friday). This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after getting re-elected in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Prior to the General Elections 2019, the interim budget 2019 was presented by Piyush Goyal who was given the charge of Finance Minister temporarily following the illness of Arun Jaitley. However, this time the Union Budget 2019 will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the first full-time woman Finance Minister to present the Union Budget in Parliament. Earlier, Indira Gandhi has also presented the Union Budget but she wasn't a full-time Finance Minister.

When will the Union Budget 2019 be presented?

The Union Budget 2019 which will show the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for this particular year is all set to be presented on July 5. The Budget 2019 will be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am. Earlier, this year interim budget was tabled by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2019 Speech on July 5?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2019 on July 5 at Lok Sabha in Parliament. The Budget 2019 speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start at 11 am. For online updates, readers can follow News18.com’s live blogs, which will give you minute-by-minute updates with live inputs from a vast network of reporters.

Till 1999, Finance Minister used to begin their speech at 5 pm. However, when Yashwant Sinha got appointed as Finance Minister, he changed this ritual by announcing the budget at 11 in the morning.

What is an Economic Survey?

Economic Survey is something that reviews the development in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months and is usually presented a day before the Union Budget. This year it was prepared by Chief Economic Advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The Economic Survey 2019 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman around 12 noon in Parliament.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,908.06 0.00 ( 0.00%)

NIFTY 50

11,946.75 0.00 ( 0.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
20 Microns 38.70 -0.39
Hexaware Tech 372.85 -2.07
Atul 3,997.55 -0.06
Amrutanjan Heal 302.60 0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
20 Microns 38.50 -1.03
7NR Retail 80.00 0.00
Hexaware Tech 372.85 -2.14
Alufluoride 120.95 -1.35
Aplab 10.88 4.92
See all Most Active »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram