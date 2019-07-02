Union Budget 2019: What is Corporate Tax and How is It Calculated in India
According to the Income Tax department, 100 firms, which comprise 0.012 per cent of the 8 lakh companies, contribute over 40 percent of India’s corporate tax collection.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
The Companies Act, 2013 governs the corporate sector in India. Every company in India, which is registered under the Act, is liable to pay, what is called corporation tax. It is also popularly called corporate tax. Corporation tax is imposed on the net income or profit earned by a company. The tax is imposed as per the specific rates mentioned in the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Four types of companies in India need to pay corporation tax. These include those companies which have been incorporated in India, companies that earn their income and revenue from India, foreign enterprises which have permanently established themselves in the country, and companies that have earned the title of being Indian resident for tax purpose.
Corporations are divided into two types in India: Domestic corporations and foreign corporations. The former refers to those companies which have been registered under Companies Act, 2013. Foreign corporations are those who have not been incorporated in India. While Indian corporations have to pay corporate tax on their universal income, foreign corporations only have to pay the tax on the income accrued through Indian operations.
As is common across the world, net income or net revenue is calculated after accounting for certain costs like depreciation, selling cost and administrative costs. The net income or net revenue also includes net profits and income received from other sources.
The rate of corporate tax in India varies from company to company. The amount of tax a company will be paying depends on its revenues. This means that corporation taxes are based on a slab rate system.
Domestic corporations with annual turnover up to Rs 250 crores need to pay 25 per cent towards corporation tax. Domestic corporations with annual turnover of over Rs 250 crore need to pay 30 per cent corporation tax. Foreign corporations, on the other hand, need to pay a flat 40 percent corporate tax on their annual turnover.
These corporations also have to pay a surcharge on their net income. The rate of surcharge also varies from company to company. Corporations with a net income of over Rs 10 crore need to pay a 12 per cent surcharge.
Foreign corporations, meanwhile, pay a surcharge of 2 per cent if they earn a net income between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore. If the net income crosses that mark, these corporations need to pay a surcharge of five per cent.
In India, there are about 8 lakh companies with a total sales figure of up to Rs 250 crore. There are only 7,000 companies across the country that register an annual turnover of over Rs 250 crores. Yet, these 7,000 large companies pay a lion’s share of the corporate taxes in India.
These companies have been seeking a reduction in the tax slab since many years. According to the Income Tax department, 100 firms, which comprise 0.012 per cent of the 8 lakh companies, contribute over 40 percent of India’s corporate tax collection.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|102.55
|-6.05
|Zee Entertain
|357.55
|-0.22
|Adani Power
|60.30
|17.43
|Godrej Prop
|981.60
|-10.46
|Indiabulls Hsg
|616.15
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|102.60
|-6.00
|Adani Power
|61.10
|1.41
|Godrej Prop
|1,097.40
|9.38
|Zee Entertain
|357.80
|-0.29
|HDFC
|2,245.40
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|647.95
|2.50
|ONGC
|163.50
|1.55
|BPCL
|381.40
|1.38
|Coal India
|252.30
|1.22
|Wipro
|284.75
|0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|163.55
|1.55
|Coal India
|252.20
|1.22
|NTPC
|143.60
|0.70
|Power Grid Corp
|208.20
|0.56
|Bharti Airtel
|349.80
|0.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|102.55
|-6.05
|Tata Motors
|163.35
|-2.77
|Sun Pharma
|395.95
|-2.32
|Vedanta
|171.55
|-1.44
|Hero Motocorp
|2,582.15
|-1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|102.35
|-6.23
|Tata Motors
|163.40
|-2.65
|Hero Motocorp
|2,586.70
|-1.18
|Bajaj Auto
|2,880.05
|-1.05
|Bajaj Finance
|3,681.35
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scientists at MIT Developed App That Creates Music from Amino Acids in Proteins
- Daniel Craig Makes Incredible Return to James Bond Set in London After Injuring Ankle, See Pics
- Vokal Aims to Combine Human Answers with Data Science, Reach 100mn Users by 2020
- Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up on Dating Rumours With Kiara Advani at Jabariya Jodi Trailer Launch
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s