Union Budget 2019: What is Plan and Non-plan Expenditure?
Plan expenditures are estimated after discussions between each of the ministries concerned and the Planning Commission. Non-plan revenue expenditure is accounted for by interest payments, subsidies (mainly on food and fertilisers), among other factors.
There are two components of expenditure - plan and non-plan.
Of these, plan expenditures are estimated after discussions between each of the ministries concerned and the Planning Commission.
Non-plan revenue expenditure is accounted for by interest payments, subsidies (mainly on food and fertilisers), wage and salary payments to government employees, grants to States and Union Territories governments, pensions, police, economic services in various sectors, other general services such as tax collection, social services, and grants to foreign governments.
Non-plan capital expenditure mainly includes defence, loans to public enterprises, loans to States, Union Territories and foreign governments
