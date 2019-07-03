Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Union Budget 2019: What is Plan and Non-plan Expenditure?

Plan expenditures are estimated after discussions between each of the ministries concerned and the Planning Commission. Non-plan revenue expenditure is accounted for by interest payments, subsidies (mainly on food and fertilisers), among other factors.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Union Budget 2019: What is Plan and Non-plan Expenditure?
Photo used for representation.
Loading...

There are two components of expenditure - plan and non-plan.

Of these, plan expenditures are estimated after discussions between each of the ministries concerned and the Planning Commission.

Non-plan revenue expenditure is accounted for by interest payments, subsidies (mainly on food and fertilisers), wage and salary payments to government employees, grants to States and Union Territories governments, pensions, police, economic services in various sectors, other general services such as tax collection, social services, and grants to foreign governments.

Non-plan capital expenditure mainly includes defence, loans to public enterprises, loans to States, Union Territories and foreign governments

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,832.45 +15.97 ( +0.04%)

NIFTY 50

11,911.25 +0.95 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 661.00 2.90
Yes Bank 101.40 0.60
ITC 272.95 -0.33
Kotak Mahindra 1,470.30 -0.08
IndusInd Bank 1,446.00 2.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mindtree 909.90 -0.37
Yes Bank 101.50 0.64
Indiabulls Hsg 668.85 4.23
Liquid Bees 1,000.01 0.00
Larsen 1,578.50 0.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 668.40 4.05
IndusInd Bank 1,445.85 2.07
Britannia 2,817.70 1.75
Asian Paints 1,363.15 1.29
Zee Entertain 360.65 1.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,444.40 1.97
Asian Paints 1,363.10 1.27
Larsen 1,578.50 0.97
Power Grid Corp 209.00 0.80
NTPC 144.00 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 19,681.00 -2.27
Vedanta 170.90 -2.15
GAIL 304.90 -2.07
Dr Reddys Labs 2,592.40 -1.34
Tata Motors 162.15 -0.98
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 171.00 -2.15
Tata Motors 162.20 -0.92
HCL Tech 1,053.10 -0.67
ICICI Bank 434.55 -0.52
Sun Pharma 394.65 -0.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram