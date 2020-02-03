Take the pledge to vote

Union Budget 2020: Full List of Major Allocations and Announcements

The revenue expenditure which includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments has been pegged at Rs 2.09 lakh crore.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
Union Budget 2020: Full List of Major Allocations and Announcements
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by her deputy Anurag Thakur (to her right) and a team of officials, shows a folder containing the Union Budget documents on her arrival at Parliament in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The Narendra Modi government on Saturday unveiled the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21, with focus on boosting income and improving the purchasing power of consumers in a bid to remedy sagging economic growth, while also announcing big spending on agriculture.

Here are the major allocations and announcements in the Budget:

- In a marginal hike, the defence budget was increased to Rs 3.37 lakh crore for 2020-21 against last year's Rs 3.18 lakh crore, belying expectations of a significantly enhanced allocation to fast-track long-pending military modernisation.

- Out of total allocation, Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been set aside for capital outlay to purchase new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware, according to the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha on Saturday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

- The revenue expenditure which includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments has been pegged at Rs 2.09 lakh crore.

- Central government's debt has come down to 48.7% in March, 2019 from 52.2% in March, 2014.

- Nominal GDP growth for the year 2020-21 estimated at 10%, on the basis of trends available.

- Accordingly, receipts for 2020-21 estimated at 22.46 lakh crore rupees.

- Expenditure at 30.42 lakh crore rupees.

- Revised expenditure estimate at ₹26.99 Lakh Cr for FY' 21.

- The government allocated Rs 2826.92 crore to the sports budget for the next financial year, which is up by a mere Rs 50 crore from the revised estimates of 2019-20.

- The government gave a substantial hike of Rs 291.42 crore to its flagship Khelo India programme for development of sports at the grassroot and youth level, which meant that most of the other heads got reduced allocation in an Olympic year.

- The highest reduction was for National Sports Federations with Rs 245.00 crore being allocated in the Union budget, Rs 55 crore less than the revised Rs 300.85 for 2019-20.

- As far as incentives for sportspersons are concerned, the budget has proposed to slash the amount from Rs 111 crore to Rs 70 crore. The budget for National Sports Development Fund also got reduced to Rs 50.00 from the earlier Rs 77.15 crore.

- The government also reduced the allocation to Sports Authority of India from the revised Rs 615 crore to Rs 500 crore.

- Rs 2.83 lakh crore rupees allocated for agriculture and allied activities -- irrigation and rural development.

- Rs 3,000 crore for skill development.

- Government announced Rs 99,300 crore outlay for education sector in 2020-21.

- The Budget provided an additional Rs 69,000 crore for the health sector and proposes to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendras in all districts of the country to provide medicines at affordable rates.

- Nominal health cess on import of medical equipment to be introduced, to encourage domestic industry and generate resources for health services.

- Deposit Insurance Coverage to be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

- Rs 27,300 crore for development of industry and commerce.

- Rs 22,000 crore to be provided to power and renewable energy sector in 2020-21.

- Rs 1.7 lakh crore to be provided for transport infrastructure in the coming financial year.

- Rs 28,600 crore provided for programmes which are specific to women.

- Rs 35,600 crore for nutrition-related programmes in 2020-21.

- Rs 85,000 crore for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes in 2020-21.

- Rs 53,700 crore for Scheduled Tribes and Enhanced allocation of 9,500 crore rupees for Senior citizens and Divyangs.

- Rs 2,500 crore to be allocated for tourism promotion, in 2020-21.

- Rs 3,150 crore to be provided for culture ministry in 2020-21.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
