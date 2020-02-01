Union Budget 2020: Govt Proposes to Cut Import Duty on Newsprint to 5 Percent
The government in the last budget had imposed 10 per cent basic custom duty on newsprint and lightweight coated paper.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to cut the import duty on newsprint to five per cent.
The government in the last budget had imposed 10 per cent basic custom duty on newsprint and lightweight coated paper.
"However, since then I have received several references that this levy has put additional burden on print media at a time when it is going through a difficult phase. I, therefore, propose to reduce basic customs duty on imports of newsprint and light-weight coated paper from 10 per cent to 5 per cent," she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21.
The Indian Newspaper Society has earlier urged the government to save the newspaper industry by scrapping the 10 per cent duty imposed on newsprint and uncoated paper used for printing newspapers, and light weight coated papers for magazines.
The total consumption of standard newsprint in India is 2.5 million tonnes and the indigenous mills have a capacity of 1 million tonnes only, the INS had said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|1,190.50
|-1.77
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|Reliance
|1,383.30
|-2.01
|ICICI Prudentia
|455.10
|-10.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,165.10
|4.13
|HUL
|2,073.60
|1.94
|Nestle
|15,618.70
|1.68
|Tech Mahindra
|807.50
|1.52
|Infosys
|780.25
|0.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|218.85
|-6.97
|Tata Motors
|165.75
|-6.14
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|HDFC
|2,270.75
|-5.87
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fast And Furious 9 Director Explains Shocking Return of Han Lue In F9 Trailer
- Middle Class Memes Take Over Desi Internet as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Budget 2020
- Here's What the Coloured LED Rings on the Amazon Echo Signify
- Nike Vaporfly Shoes Will Not be Banned, No Matter How Much Rivals May Have Wanted
- Coronavirus Can Also Infect Your PCs and Phones — Didn't Expect This, Did You!