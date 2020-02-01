Union Budget 2020: Govt Sets Agri Credit Target at Rs 15 Lakh Crore for FY21

New Delhi: The government has pegged the agricultural credit target at Rs 15 lakh crore for fiscal 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

In her second Budget presentation, the Finance Minister also said Nabard refinance scheme will be expanded. She further said Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail in public-private partnership (PPP) mode for cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

Also, Krishi Udaan will be launched by Civil Aviation Ministry to transport agri-products to national as well international destinations.

The government will also promote one horticulture crop in one district on cluster basis, she said, adding that horticulture with 311 MT exceeded production of food grains. She also said the government will take steps for conservation of marine fishery, and self help groups will be allowed to set up village agri-storage facilities.

