Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Union Budget 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Niramala Sitharaman’s Speech

Last year, the Finance Minister had turned eyes by carrying a ‘bahi-khata’, thereby ditching the traditional briefcase that her predecessors carried.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Union Budget 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Niramala Sitharaman’s Speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2020 at Parliament on February 1. This will be the second time that Sitharaman will be presenting the budget.

Last year, the Finance Minister had turned eyes by carrying a ‘bahi-khata’, thereby ditching the traditional briefcase that her predecessors carried.

When will Union Budget 2020 be presented?

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited budget at 11 am on February 1 (Saturday). The Economic Survey will be tabled in Parliament on January 31 after President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a joint sitting of Parliament. Chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team have prepared the survey.

Stock exchanges remain close for business on weekends. However, the bourses will remain open on February 1 (Saturday) because of the Union budget.

Where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2020 Speech on February 1?

The Budget 2020 speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start at 11 am on Saturday. For online updates, readers can follow News18.com's Union Budget 2020 Live blog on their website across all regions. Not only will News18 provide minute-by-minute updates on the 2020 Union Budget, they will also provide information on what got expensive, what got cheaper for the common man.

One can watch the Union Budget 2020 live on TV at CNN-News18.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 318.55 2.53
Reliance 1,411.70 -2.14
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
Avenue Supermar 2,133.45 3.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
SBI 318.55 2.53
IndusInd Bank 1,258.90 2.23
Bharti Airtel 497.50 1.62
Bajaj Auto 3,178.95 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 108.90 -5.80
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Power Grid Corp 186.90 -3.86
TCS 2,079.30 -2.75
HCL Tech 591.50 -2.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram