Union Budget 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Niramala Sitharaman’s Speech
Last year, the Finance Minister had turned eyes by carrying a ‘bahi-khata’, thereby ditching the traditional briefcase that her predecessors carried.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2020 at Parliament on February 1. This will be the second time that Sitharaman will be presenting the budget.
When will Union Budget 2020 be presented?
Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited budget at 11 am on February 1 (Saturday). The Economic Survey will be tabled in Parliament on January 31 after President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a joint sitting of Parliament. Chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team have prepared the survey.
Stock exchanges remain close for business on weekends. However, the bourses will remain open on February 1 (Saturday) because of the Union budget.
Where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2020 Speech on February 1?
The Budget 2020 speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start at 11 am on Saturday. For online updates, readers can follow News18.com's Union Budget 2020 Live blog on their website across all regions. Not only will News18 provide minute-by-minute updates on the 2020 Union Budget, they will also provide information on what got expensive, what got cheaper for the common man.
One can watch the Union Budget 2020 live on TV at CNN-News18.
