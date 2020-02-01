Union Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Nearly 10% Hike in Cigarette Prices
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020 has proposed a roughly 10 per cent raise in excise duty on cigarettes across various lengths.
Image for representational purpose only.
New Delhi: In a move that could upset smokers, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020 has proposed a roughly 10 per cent raise in excise duty on cigarettes across various lengths.
“I propose to raise excise duty, by way of National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products. However, no change is being made in the duty rates of bidis,” she said.
If companies don't pass on it, can impact them by 15-16 per cent. The price increase will be based on the length of cigarettes. Whereas, regular ones are 70 mm long, king size ones go up to 120 mm. Cigarettes sizes are usually measured by length and diameter.
Excise duty on cigarettes across various lengths increased:
65 mm: From Rs 5 per 1000 sticks to Rs 440 per 1000 sticks
B/w 65-70 mm: From Rs 5 per 1000 sticks to `Rs 440 per 1000 sticks
B/w 70-75 mm: From Rs 5 per 1000 sticks to Rs545 per 1000 sticks
75 mm: From Rs 5 per 1000 sticks to Rs735 per 1000 sticks
Calculations Suggest
Overall increase of ~6-8% Tax per Cigarette stick
If companies don’t pass this on, EBIT could be impacted by 11-13%
Assuming NCCD & Basic Excise Duty Clubbed
The Larger Negative
Basic Excise Duty of Rs 5/1000 sticks was added in Budget 2019
D-Street Feared this will increase in subsequent budgets
Now this will be an overhang in Future Budgets
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|1,190.50
|-1.77
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|Reliance
|1,383.30
|-2.01
|ICICI Prudentia
|455.10
|-10.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,165.10
|4.13
|HUL
|2,073.60
|1.94
|Nestle
|15,618.70
|1.68
|Tech Mahindra
|807.50
|1.52
|Infosys
|780.25
|0.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|218.85
|-6.97
|Tata Motors
|165.75
|-6.14
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|HDFC
|2,270.75
|-5.87
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief
- WATCH: Dhoni Hilariously Pokes Fun at Wife Sakshi for 'Using' Him to Gain Instagram Followers
- Budget 2020: Sitharaman Gives Big Push to Digital Connectivity With Data Centre Parks
- Coronavirus Can Also Infect Your PCs and Phones — Didn't Expect This, Did You!
- This Bionic Jellyfish Can Swim Three Times Faster; May be Used to Explore The Oceans